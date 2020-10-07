PenFed Credit Union and PenFed Foundation Donate $20,000 to Support Canine Companions for Independence and Veterans and Individuals With Disabilities

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, and PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, today announced the donation of $20,000 to support Canine Companions for Independence®'s mission of providing expertly trained assistance dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities. PenFed is a longtime supporter of Canine Companions and PenFed employees have welcomed five assistance dogs in training into their homes and the workplace.

"PenFed is proud to continue our partnerships with mission-driven organizations like Canine Companions," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Even during these challenging times, Canine Companions remains committed to empowering and providing independence for wounded veterans and others with disabilities."

In addition to raising five Canine Companions assistance dogs in its Virginia and Nebraska offices, PenFed has given more than $100,000 in support of Canine Companions' mission. PenFed's investment helped the expansion of the organization's Veterans Initiative – adding a new program that supports veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"The support of organizations like PenFed is more crucial now than ever in helping us to serve the veteran community," said Debra Dougherty, Executive Director of Canine Companions for Independence Northeast Region. "Our service dogs are providing critical services to their people as they have been isolating to protect themselves from becoming infected by the COVID virus."

Recently, PenFed received the good news that Clint, one of the assistance dogs in training raised in its Tysons headquarters, successfully graduated the Canine Companions program and was placed with the daughter of an Air Force veteran.

Clint will be able to assist his handler, who uses a wheelchair for mobility, with everyday tasks such as opening drawers and latches, pulling a wheelchair, moving laundry hampers, flushing the toilet and more. You can watch Clint demonstrate his new capabilities here.

"PenFed's first service dog to graduate from the Canine Companions program is now making a difference in the life of an individual with a disability," said Schenck.

Clint's journey began when he was raised by Emma Phillips, PenFed university relations and campus recruitment lead, for 18 months as part of the PenFed family to prepare him for the next step in the Canine Companions program. Clint then spent an additional six months with Canine Companions' professional instructors learning over 40 professional commands that are useful to a person with disabilities.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.1 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

About Canine Companions for Independence®

Canine Companions for Independence® provides expertly trained assistance dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities. Established in 1975 in California, Canine Companions is the largest non-profit provider of assistance dogs in the United States. Canine Companions is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between people and dogs. There is no charge for the dog, its training and on-going follow-up services. For more information, visit www.cci.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

