PenFed Credit Union and Rise Partner to Launch “uRise”, a Local Resource for Learning, Community and Care

uRise celebrates both content creators and content users and has partnered with a variety of content providers, from local corporations to small businesses and individuals, who are sharing their services and unique skill sets with our community in the form of online classes, events, videos and one-on-one connections with users. While many of the portal's virtual programs will step-stone to in-person programming, much of the online content will continue to be refreshed and remain relevant.

PenFed's initial $100,000 investment and ongoing support has helped to create a vital and vibrant connection to learning, community and care. "PenFed is proud to support the Hightstown and East Windsor communities," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "PenFed was founded on the credit union mission of people helping people. We understand this has been a challenging year for many. Rise shares in our mission and together we are providing meaningful support to uplift and strengthen our communities."

The online portal, developed in partnership with Human Experience Systems, provides a gateway for the exchange of content and services created by our community, for our community. The portal is free and accessable for all, includes content for users of all ages and abilities, and can be translated into either English or Spanish to help serve the broadest possible audience.

"uRise will both inspire end-users and celebrate our community collaborators," states Leslie Koppel, Executive Director of Rise. "Thanks to the continued, generous investment by PenFed Credit Union, many in our common community will feel more hopeful and confident about their families and their futures as we emerge from the trying times of this pandemic, determined to move forward."

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.3 million members worldwide with $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Rise

Rise, founded in 1967, strives to be the hub of social support services in the Hightstown/East Windsor area, building a productive, cohesive environment where families thrive and feel valued, safe, and optimistic about their future. In addition to U Rise Powered by PenFed, Rise also operates the Rise Pantry, the social-enterprise Rise Thrift Store, the Rise Academic Enrichment Summer Camp, and many other programs. To learn more about Rise, visit njrise.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @nj_rise on Twitter.

About Human Experience Systems

Human Experience Systems is an NJ-based design company that utilizes a creative human-centered approach heavily influenced by principles and guidelines from the world of design. We are design-first, not tech-first! We work with clients in academia and academic institutions, cultural heritage, and non-profits, and believe that in this era of complex technologies, simplicity and sustainability of technology solutions are the key.

