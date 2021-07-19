PenFed Credit Union Announces Record Second-Quarter Mortgage and Consumer Lending Volume

TYSONS, Va., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today released financials highlighting the strongest quarter in the institution's 86-year history. In second-quarter 2021, PenFed originated a record $4.3 billion in mortgage loans and a record $3.8 billion in consumer loans, bringing the year-to-date totals to $7.3 billion and $6.1 billion, respectively. Consumer loans include auto loans, credit cards, personal loans and refinanced student loans.

"Helping our 2.3 million members do better financially is how we measure success," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Making $8.1 billion worth of loan originations in the second quarter is the result of PenFed's value proposition of great rates for everyone, inspired leadership within our mortgage and consumer lending teams, and the dedication to member service of the 3,200 financial professionals who power PenFed forward."

Among PenFed's highlights in second-quarter 2021:

PenFed surpassed $27.6 billion in assets.



in assets. Membership grew to over 2.3 million, adding 108,608 net new members.



The mortgage division originated $4.3 billion , a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 110% growth over second-quarter 2020, and includes home equity origination volume of $301 million .



, a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 110% growth over second-quarter 2020, and includes home equity origination volume of . The consumer lending division originated $3.8 billion , a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 118% growth over second-quarter 2020.



, a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 118% growth over second-quarter 2020. PenFed credit cards had their strongest quarter ever with nearly $1.2 billion of new money.



of new money. PenFed's ratio of net worth to assets increased to 10.77% -- far above the 7.00% required by the National Credit Union Administration to remain Well Capitalized. PenFed's capital cushion is now at an all-time high: $1.0 billion .

"In addition to accomplishing these key business milestones, PenFed is proud to have donated nearly $1.2 million to charitable organizations during the first half of 2021," Schenck concluded. "As we continue to grow, we will continue to give back to the communities where our members and employees live and serve."

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.3 million members worldwide with $27.6 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

