PenFed Credit Union Donates $50,000 to Help Senior and Vulnerable Shoppers in Greater Washington Cover Grocery Expenses

"For 85 years, PenFed has been giving back to the communities in which we serve," said James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union President and CEO. "Helping vulnerable shoppers cover their grocery expenses is one of the many ways we are helping our neighbors during these unique and challenging times. At PenFed we are commited to supporting our members and our communities every day – not just on sunny days."

Shoppers in Silver Spring, Md., Southeast Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, Va. during the designated senior shopping hours of 7 to 9 a.m. were greeted by PenFed employees and presented with gift cards, complimentary face masks and hand sanitizer. Video of the delighted shoppers was captured by the PenFed Digital team and can be viewed here.

On hand to assist with distributing the gift cards were PenFed partners and hosts of The Tommy Show, Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis.

PenFed also honored essential grocery store employees in all three locations with breakfast from Dog Tag Bakery, a local business that provides valuable work experience for veterans, military spouses and caregivers.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2 million members worldwide with over $25 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

