PenFed Credit Union Named a 'Top 50 Best Company for Latinas to Work' By LATINA Style Inc.

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today proudly announced it was named a "Top 50 Best Company for Latinas to Work" by LATINA Style Inc. for the second year in a row. The annual list evaluates corporations on issues deemed most important to LATINA Style readers and includes Latina promotions, recruitment and retention, increase in the number of Latina employees at the company and veteran and military personnel programs. PenFed moved up in the rankings this year to 27 from its previously ranking of 32 in 2019.

"We are honored to again be recognized for our efforts in continuing to advance Latinas at PenFed and in the communities we serve," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Our Latina employees are a tremendous asset to our workforce and help us provide best-in-class service for our more than 300,000 Spanish-speaking members."

PenFed operates a Bilingual Service Center in Fort Hood, Texas and currently employs bilingual service agents throughout the United States and Puerto Rico to field the approximately 15% of Spanish-language member service calls received. In addition to creating over 300 jobs for Spanish speakers across America, PenFed donated $150,000 through a partnership with EVERFI to teach students in Puerto Rico financial literacy in private and public high schools throughout the island. PenFed also donated $100,000 to the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to further their mission of facilitating the success of Latino and other minority-owned businesses in the region.

After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, PenFed invested $8 million to open new facilities in Puerto Rico and rebuild the local economy. An additional PenFed financial service center opened in Ponce in September 2020.

PenFed donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, including many that improve the lives of Latinas.

