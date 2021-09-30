PenFed Credit Union Receives Gramercy Institute's '2021 Financial Content Marketing Award' in Consumer Lending Category

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced it was selected for a 2021 Financial Content Marketing Award by the Gramercy Institute for a seven-part downloadable eBook for homebuyers entitled "From Curious to Closing - 7 Steps to Home Ownership." The eBook provides practical guidance and tools to aid prospective homebuyers as they navigate the buying and loan application process.

Judging was carried out by a panel of financial services marketing leaders from the world's top financial, media and marketing brands.

"We are pleased the hard work and creativity of the PenFed team was recognized by Gramercy Institute and encourage those interested in buying a home to take advantage of this resource," said Rich Smith, PenFed Chief Marketing Officer, Home Loans. "Our mission is to bring our members home and we are proud to create informative marketing content that members can refer to throughout their homebuying journey."

The eBook serves as a trusted guide for members as they learn about the housing market, affordability, negotiation, agent selection, loan application and closing. Included in the eBook are interviews with PenFed experts and a loan application checklist to assist buyers with staying on top of deadlines.

Now one of America's largest mortgage lenders, PenFed originated a record $4.3 billion in mortgage loans in the second quarter of 2021, bringing the year-to-date totals to $11.5 billion. PenFed is also among the top VA mortgage lenders in the nation, proudly helping over a thousand veterans realize the dream of homeownership every month.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.4 million members worldwide with over $28 billion in assets as of July 31, 2021. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

