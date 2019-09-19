PenFed Credit Union Supports Eugene Shelter Animal Resource Alliance with $6,000 Donation

"We're proud to support S.A.R.A.'s Treasures and its life-saving work to rescue, assist and advocate for homeless animals," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Martin, who manages the Eugene Service Center. "S.A.R.A.'s work is especially important since the shelter takes in and rescues animals that would otherwise be euthanized and provides them with love and care."

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to giving over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Eugene area this year, selecting local charities that align with the credit union's core values of giving back and making a difference in the communities PenFed serves.

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local veterans and community organizations, and contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours and over $400,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed has grown its Eugene-based workforce by 57% over the past decade and provides training at the entry level to increase skills for career growth.

"S.A.R.A. is grateful for PenFed's support of homeless animals in Eugene," said Melinda McCormick, Shelter Animal Resource Alliance Executive Director. "The generous donation will help us give even more animals what they deserve most: unconditional love in a forever home."

S.A.R.A. is a nonprofit organization located in Eugene dedicated to removing animals from shelters where they might otherwise face euthanasia. S.A.R.A. cares for and provides cats and dogs with a safe and comfortable environment to live in, all necessary medical care, high-quality food and treats, and plenty of love and attention while working to find the animals forever homes.

The non-profit organization's main fundraiser is the S.A.R.A.'s Treasures thrift store, where it sells new and gently-used donated items, with all of the proceeds benefiting the rescued cats and dogs in its programs. The real "treasures" are the cats and kittens living in the store where they can meet and spend time with prospective adopters. The store is located at 871 River Road, Eugene, Oregon 97404 and open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

