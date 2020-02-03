PenFed Credit Union Welcomes Jill Streit as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

"PenFed is proud to welcome Jill as part of our top-level executive team to lead our Accounting, Capital Markets and Financial Planning and Analysis teams. I was committed to searching the country for the best and brightest leader with a myriad of financial expertise as a CFO of a Fortune 100 financial institution to best support PenFed's growth as we surpass $25 billion in assets and serve our 1.8 million members," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Jill brings a wealth of experience in strategic finance leadership roles and will have a positive impact at all levels of our firm."

Streit is a successful leader with decades of experience in strategic financial planning, risk management and governance at Fortune 100 financial institutions. Prior to joining PenFed, Streit was chief financial officer and treasurer, executive vice president at TIAA Bank. She previously held positions at EverBank, Prudential Network Realty and Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

"I'm thrilled to join a mission driven financial institution that is empowering its members and community to achieve their financial well-being," said Streit.

Streit earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Accounting from Miami University (Oxford, Ohio).

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $25 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

