PenFed Digital Earns 7 Emmy Awards for Docuseries Highlighting Promising PTSD Treatment

"PenFed is proud to tell the stories of the extraordinary members of our community and to inspire and help others through the sharing of our digital content," said PenFed Senior Executive Vice President and President of Affiliated Businesses, Shashi Vohra. "The Digital Team had to be creative and innovative to produce engaging content amid the challenges of the pandemic over the last year, and it is incredibly rewarding to see their hard work and this meaningful story recognized."

"PenFed Digital is humbled to be recognized at this year's Emmy Awards," said PenFed Vice President and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren. "We are passionate about using video to capture these amazing stories and to raise awareness of the life-changing treatment and its high success rate among veterans and first responders with PTSD."

Led by McCarren, an award-winning, nationally recognized journalist with decades of experience, PenFed Digital is dedicated to highlighting stories of inspiration, resilience and service.

The team has collectively earned over 40 Emmy Awards for their outstanding work producing broadcast and digital content. The PenFed Digital team members responsible for the award-winning video series include Multimedia Producer Brian Burdett, Project Coordinator & Social Media Specialist Tamara Moller, Content Producer Shauna McNally Scarnato, Content Producer Julianna Myers, Vice President and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren, Director of Creative Content Chris Mullen, and Director of Content Strategy John Mogor.

