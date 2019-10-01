PenFed Foundation Raises a Record $803,000 for Veterans and Military Community at 16th Annual Military Heroes Golf Classic

The PenFed Foundation supports more than 35,000 service members, veterans, their families and support networks annually providing the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, home ownership, short-term assistance, and veteran entrepreneurial assistance. The PenFed Foundation is affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union with $25 billion in assets and 1.7 million members.

"It is an honor to play alongside military heroes who have been on the frontlines and made incredible sacrifices for our nation," said James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union President and CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO. "We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to these brave service men and women – but we can provide them with the support and resources they need to help them live the lives they and their families deserve."

The Military Heroes Golf Classic drew over 250 golfers from across the country and featured a pre-tournament dinner celebrating military heroes and recognizing PenFed Foundation supporters and partners.

"Thanks to the incredible efforts and generosity of our sponsors, donors, and volunteers, the PenFed Foundation offers life-changing programs to veterans and members of the military community," said PenFed Foundation President U.S. Army Gen. (Ret.) John W. Nicholson, Jr. "Since its founding in 2001, the PenFed Foundation has provided more than $34.5 million in financial support and assisted more than 140,000 veterans, active duty military members and their families. The PenFed Foundation could not accomplish this without the efforts and contributions of those who support our mission."

Chris Bowers, a medically retired corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, who was severely injured while on combat operations in Iraq, was the featured speaker at the dinner. Bowers shared his inspirational story and raised awareness of critical issues facing wounded veterans.

"I cannot thank PenFed Foundation enough for the steadfast dedication and support it gives for those who do so much for this nation," said Bowers.

