PenFed Foundation Receives $300,000 Donation from Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust to Support Veterans Facing Short-Term Financial Setbacks

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Foundation received a $300,000 donation from DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust to support its Military Heroes Fund Emergency Financial Assistance program. The Military Heroes Fund has provided financial counseling and over $1.66 million to more than 1,500 Veterans experiencing a short-term financial emergency since the start of the partnership in 2015.

"We are committed to taking care of those who courageously serve our country by providing them with the skills and resources they need to build strong financial futures," said Mark Smith, PenFed Foundation Acting Chief Operating Officer. "DAV is a great partner and this donation will help us to change the lives of even more military heroes."

PenFed Foundation and DAV launched their partnership, The Military Heroes Fund Disabled Veterans Emergency Financial Assistance program, in 2015 to help Veterans tackle short-term and immediate financial setbacks and get back on their feet. Grants are used to cover payment of rent, mortgage, utilities, auto loans and auto insurance.

DAV, a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for Veterans of all generations and their families, connects Veterans with the needed relief through its benefits counselors. The Trust has granted the PenFed Foundation Military Heroes Fund an additional $500,000 in donations since 2015.

"We are proud to partner with the PenFed Foundation and continue empowering Veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity through the Military Heroes Fund," said Dick Marbes, President of the Charitable Service Trust at Disabled American Veterans.

DAV provides rides for Veterans attending medical appointments, assists with benefit claims and connects Veterans with meaningful employment by hosting job fairs and providing resources to ensure they have the opportunity to participate in the American Dream their sacrifices have made possible.

The PenFed Foundation recently launched its #HelpOurHeroes campaign with the goal of providing more than 2,000 grants in 2018. To learn more or contribute, visit https://give.penfedfoundation.org/campaign/veterans-day-2018/c205286. The Foundation has provided over $30 million in financial support to the military community since its founding in 2001.

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping members of our military community secure their financial future. It provides service members, Veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, credit-building, home ownership, and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

