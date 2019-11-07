PenFed Foundation Study Highlights Top U.S. Cities for Veteran Entrepreneurs

"In many ways, America's military is a school in entrepreneurship. We teach service members leadership, drive, grit, creativity, stamina and perseverance in the face of high complexity and risk," said General (Ret.) John W. Nicholson, Jr., president of the PenFed Foundation . "Through our Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program, we are helping hundreds of veterans a year fulfill their dreams of owning their own businesses by helping them write business plans; connecting them with mentors, partners and legal advisors; and making financial investments in majority-veteran-owned businesses through convertible notes."

The best cities for veteran entrepreneurs include:

New York - Newark - Jersey City , NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Chicago - Naperville - Elgin, IL -IN-WI Metro Area Seattle -Tacoma- Bellevue, WA Metro Area Dallas-Fort Worth- Arlington, TX Metro Area San Francisco -Oakland- Hayward, CA Metro Area Washington - Arlington - Alexandria , DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Houston -The Woodlands- Sugar Land, TX Metro Area Austin- Round Rock, TX Metro Area Boston - Cambridge - Newton, MA -NH Metro Area Atlanta -Sandy Springs- Roswell, GA Metro Area Cleveland- Elyria, OH Metro Area Philadelphia -Camden- Wilmington, PA -NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Los Angeles-Long Beach- Anaheim, CA Metro Area Minneapolis-St. Paul - Bloomington, MN -WI Metro Area Columbus, OH Metro Area

The top emerging cities for veteran entrepreneurs are:

Jacksonville, FL Metro Area Denver -Aurora- Lakewood, CO Metro Area Kansas City, MO -KS Metro Area San Diego- Carlsbad, CA Metro Area Cincinnati, OH -KY-IN Metro Area

"PenFed Foundation is excited to share this information and celebrate the cities where veteran entrepreneurs can best succeed," said Seda Goff, director of veteran entrepreneurship at PenFed Foundation. "A successful startup requires a lot of things, but one of the key factors is an ecosystem that supports new and growing businesses. Our hope is that this data will inform decision making and empower veteran entrepreneurs and communities to transform cities across America."

Goff, who also serves as City Leader for Bunker Labs and teaches entrepreneurship at American University, developed the report in partnership with Edelman Intelligence. The study is part of the PenFed Foundation's mission to help members of the military community secure their financial future. PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit providing service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on entrepreneurship, financial education, credit-building, homeownership and short-term assistance.

The study ranked cities based on several key factor important to the success of veteran entrepreneurs, including:

Support for veterans : The degree to which a city provides the foundation for a veteran to have support and the tools to be successful.

: The degree to which a city provides the foundation for a veteran to have support and the tools to be successful. Ability to start a business : The ability of a city to foster new business development and entrepreneurial success.

: The ability of a city to foster new business development and entrepreneurial success. Economic growth : The relative growth of a city across multiple economic indicators.

: The relative growth of a city across multiple economic indicators. Livability: The degree to which a city provides the amenities one looks for when choosing where to live

To ensure an objective ranking of best cities for veteran entrepreneurs, the study leveraged data sets provided through large scale reporting and official channels for analysis, offering a non-biased level of information for cities across the U.S. Additional data sources provided more nuanced detail around topics such as entrepreneurship.

To learn more about the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program, to donate or to apply for the program, visit penfedfoundation.org/veip.

