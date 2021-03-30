Penfolds Partners With Australian-Born NBA All-Star Ben Simmons

A lover and collector of premium Australian wines, Simmons has joined forces with Penfolds to launch the new California Collection, led by the 100-point 2018 Quantum Bin 98 Cabernet Sauvignon – a wine that combines Napa Valley cabernet fruit with a significant addition of prized South Australian shiraz. Over the coming weeks, a digital and social campaign featuring Ben Simmons and Penfolds California Collection will appear across North America.

"What an amazing opportunity to partner with such an iconic Australian brand. As a younger wine consumer, I am looking forward to being able to grow and learn with the Penfolds family, and to take my family, friends and fans along for the journey. I identify so much with what Penfolds represents; always pushing the boundaries and constantly striving for excellence. I am looking forward to some great times ahead," said Simmons.

Known for his league record of rebounds and assists with the Philadelphia 76ers, the 2018 Rookie of the Year is no stranger to the rewards of hard work. Recently named one of Forbes 30 under 30, Simmons goes beyond the status quo to strive to be the best. Most recently, he was named NBA All-Star for the third year in a row and is a key player in maintaining the 76ers no.1 spot in the NBA Eastern Conference. Throughout his career, Simmons has used his success and influence as a force for good through countless philanthropic efforts, including the Ben Simmons Family Foundation, the Philly Pledge, and DoMore Project - where he leads calls to action by example, forming a positive impact on his community across the globe from Australia to the US.

"Ben is a remarkable athlete who inspires greatness both on and off the court," said Penfolds Global Marketing Director, Kristy Keyte. "At Penfolds we believe it takes an uncompromising commitment to quality and experimentation to create extraordinary. Since the beginning of his career, Ben has continued to push boundaries and overcome any obstacles in his way. It's this constant dedication and self-belief that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Penfolds family."

Over Penfolds 177-year history, the winery has consistently displayed a spirit of innovation and endless pursuit of quality. In 2021, Penfolds continues this dedication to pushing boundaries with the unveiling of the inaugural Californian Collection of wines, an endeavour more than twenty-years in the making. Just as Simmons was born in Australia but traveled the globe to achieve his ambitious goals, Penfolds newest collection of wines is unrestricted by vine, border, or continent, resulting in four new Californian wines that extol an otherworldliness and something special.

Together, Penfolds and Simmons are forging extraordinary paths through relentless self-belief and an endless pursuit of greatness. Simmons is now appearing on behalf of Penfolds across media platforms. Penfolds California Collection is available from Thursday 4th March 2021 at www.penfolds.com.

2018 Quantum Bin 98 Cabernet Sauvignon $700.00 2018 Bin 149 Cabernet Sauvignon $149.00 2018 Bin 704 Cabernet Sauvignon $70.00 2018 Bin 600 Cabernet Shiraz $50.00

Since 1844, Penfolds commitment to quality has been underpinned by a 'House Style'. An approach that permits us to venture across borders to find the best grapes from the finest regions. Our uncompromising commitment to quality and experimentation to create wines has been passed down through generations of Penfolds winemakers, from the secret (experimental) bottling of Grange in 1951 and the unbroken line of vintages of what is now Australia's best-known wine. It's this constant pursuit and curiosity that drives us to always push beyond boundaries to try new things. Setting our sights on Napa Valley and California is a realisation of an ambition we set out to achieve more than twenty years ago, when Penfolds imported a Heritage Selection of vine cuttings from South Australia's esteemed Kalimna and Magill Estate vineyard,and planted them in Californian soil. This new chapter encapsulates a bold alliance between the northern and southern hemispheres. A continuum of endeavour unbound by country, vine or time.

