Peninsula Fiber Network Announces Leadership Succession Plan

James Brogan, Vice President and Secretary of the Board of PFN and President of Hiawatha Communications Inc., said, "What started as a small company has grown in reach and complexity under Dave. PFN now operates one of the largest fiber optic networks in the Upper Midwest. Speaking for the Board, we have been very happy with the course Dave charted."

Paul Stark, President of the Board of PFN and President and General Manager of Baraga Telephone Company stated, "Dave told the Board in 2020 that he wished to retire in March of 2021." The Board then began to draft a succession plan for Dave's role. An extensive search for Dave's successor was conducted with the Board selecting Scott Randall as PFN's next General Manager. McCartney will step aside as General Manager on April 1 but will continue as a special advisor to the PFN Board and Randall.

Randall is a 34-year telecommunications veteran who most recently served as Vice President and General Manager for Atlantic Broadband's Mid-Atlantic Region. His Michigan roots run deep as both his grandfather and father worked in the state's telecommunications industry.

Randall stated, "I am energized by the opportunity to join PFN-- a great company with a great future. I look forward to my transition with Dave over the next few months as we both work with the Board."

McCartney is a CPA with expertise in telecommunications policy, regulatory, financial management and corporate structure. His experience spans both regulated and non-regulated telecommunications operations and management, including FCC Part 32 accounting rules and structures as well as the Rural Utility Service and US Government single audit and related documentation requirements. McCartney has a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Michigan Technical University and a Master's in Business Administration from Notre Dame du Lac University.

Randall is a third-generation telecommunications industry veteran with over 34 years of experience. He began his career with GTE (now Verizon) and included later roles with Comcast, Sparklight, and Atlantic Broadband. In 2018 Maryland Governor Larry Hogan nominated him to serve on the state's Task Force on Rural Internet, Broadband, Wireless & Cellular Service. In 2020 he served as the Vice Chairman of the St. Mary's County Government (Maryland) Compensation Review Commission. Randall has a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University.

