Peninsula Health Care District Establishes COVID-19 Relief Fund

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the Peninsula Health Care District Board of Trustees (District) voted to allocate $600,000 towards the establishment of a COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In order to be eligible for the one time grant of up to $50,000, non-profit health and human services providers must serve residents within the Peninsula Health Care District boundaries. Recognizing the gravity of the moment, the District has been working swiftly to provide support to local direct service providers.

"Our community is in dire need of support, and we are going to do everything possible to be there for our neighbors," said Helen Galligan, RN, Vice Chair of the Board, Peninsula Health Care District. "By establishing the COVID-19 Relief Fund, we are making sure that our direct service providers will have the necessary resources to continue saving lives."

From a grant-making standpoint, Board gave grantees the flexibility to use PHCD grant for any need for their organization related to COVID. In doing so, hundreds of thousands of dollars of additional resources have been added to the fight the spread of the pandemic.

For more information about the Peninsula Health Care District COVID-19 Relief Fund: The purpose of this fund is to respond to the rapidly evolving health needs of our residents created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund will be made available to local non-profit, health, and human services providers to support direct services, food and PPE supplies, and innovative and collaborative approaches to meeting the fundamental needs of our community.

About the Peninsula Health Care District: Founded in 1947, the Peninsula Health Care District serves the communities of San Bruno, Millbrae, Burlingame, Hillsborough, San Mateo and Foster City by supporting the unique health and wellness priorities of our Peninsula communities, and safeguarding access to health services, today and in the future. PHCD fulfills its commitment to the community through oversight of District assets and infrastructure, planning for future health care needs, and investing taxpayer dollars in local health-focused organizations and programs.

To learn more about PHCD, visit www.peninsulahealthcaredistrict.org

SOURCE Peninsula Health Care District

