Penitentiary Institutions of Spain Select Attenti for Multi-Purpose Electronic Monitoring Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, October 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Attenti, an established global leader in the electronic monitoring industry, announced today that its electronic monitoring solutions were selected for an additional three-year term by the Spanish General Secretary of Penitentiary Institutions. The new contract includes a vast range of electronic monitoring solutions for the thousands of individuals currently on different levels of imprisonment in Spain.

The contracted solutions include home curfew monitoring, which provides continuous presence monitoring within a defined perimeter; substance abuse monitoring, which supports rehabilitation programs; as well as GPS supervised release monitoring solutions for temporary and post-release programs, which provides on-going supervision of offenders upon completion of their prison term and supports their reintegration into society. This multi-purpose electronic monitoring program is one of the first and one of the largest electronic monitoring programs in Europe.

"Our range of integrated community-based monitoring and supervised release monitoring solutions allows our customers to keep a strict eye on high-risk offenders, while facilitating their rehabilitation back into the community by enabling them to participate in work release and other temporary release programs and improve their compliance", stated Boaz Raviv, Attenti's CEO.

"Attenti's electronic monitoring solutions have tremendously contributed to reducing the economic impact of jail inmate population while providing positive social impact, with the smooth and safe reintegration of prisoners back into the society, while keeping our society safe", said MR. Javier Nistal Buron, Director General the Penal execution and Social reintegration of the general administration of Spain Penitentiary Institutions."

About Attenti:

As one of the largest global electronic monitoring companies in the industry, Attenti tracks more than 70,000 offenders simultaneously in around 40 countries for criminal justice agencies. With twenty-five years of designing, engineering, developing, manufacturing, and implementing electronic monitoring equipment and system solutions. Attenti pioneered the offender tracking industry by being the first company to integrate the multiple technologies of RF, GPS, landline and cellular communications, alcohol detection and voice verification into a comprehensive offender tracking solution. From alternatives to incarceration, to inmate tracking and substance abuse monitoring, Attenti provides a full spectrum of electronic monitoring solutions tailored to each client's unique requirements.

Press Contacts:

Attenti:

Karen Smadja, Marketing & PR Manager

+972-52-308-8196

ksmadja@attentigroup.com

SOURCE Attenti Ltd.