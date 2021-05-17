Penn Center West and Soffer/PCMC Pleased to Add Marquee Tenant Del Monte Foods, Inc to Roster

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-known red, green, and yellow Del Monte Foods logo – soon to be on display outside of the Penn Center West Office Complex – is sure to bring a welcome touch of color to a less than vibrant year. With an expected move-in date later this summer, Del Monte will occupy 15,722 square feet on the top floor of Building 3; recently signing a 6-year deal with property management company Soffer Organization, which includes exterior signage rights on the building.

"After an extensive search for our new home base in Pittsburgh, we're thrilled to be moving into 3 Penn Center West," said Terry Maurer, Senior Director Real Estate and Facilities, Del Monte Foods, Inc. "The expansive location offers a beautiful space for our team members to collaborate and is very conveniently located near the airport and downtown. We're looking forward to moving into the space in late summer."

While commercial office space has been notably empty throughout the pandemic, some companies are taking this time to relocate and redesign the interior composition of their office space. The new Del Monte Foods space will contain several conference rooms as well as a mix of offices and workstations.

Throughout the pandemic, Del Monte employees were working remotely when the decision was made to relocate from the company's existing office space in the North Shore to the suburbs in Robinson Township. Several other vacancies and sublease spaces on the market competed for the occupancy of the well-known company, but the convenient location to the airport and downtown, large square footage, and late summer move-in timeline secured Penn Center West as Del Monte's newest home

Steven Kasunich, COO of Soffer Organization / Penn Center Management Corp. echoed Del Monte Foods excitement regarding the new tenant agreement, "Despite facing a decline in leasing tours and activity during the early months of the pandemic, we are thrilled that our organization has secured new deals as well as renewals of existing leases. We couldn't be more excited about our recent partnership with Del Monte Foods." In reference to recent leasing trends he adds, "Soffer is experiencing an uptick in prospects seeking larger spaces and longer lease terms – a very welcome change for the real estate industry."

Tom Goetz of Grant Street Associates/ Cushman Wakefield represented Del Monte in the lease deal; Jeff Adams of Jones Lang La Salle (JLL) represented Soffer/PCMC.

