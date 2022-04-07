Penn Foster Earns 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School Designation

SCRANTON, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster, the nation's largest workforce development platform for middle skills, announced today that it has earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School designation and Top Ten status. The honor, which marks the 3rd consecutive year that Penn Foster has been recognized as a Military Friendly® School, reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to developing flexible, self-paced programs designed to meet the needs of veterans and military families.

"As the country charts a path to economic recovery, active-duty military and veterans alike have a critical role to play in building a stronger and more resilient labor market," said Dara Warn, President Career Division, "Our work is about providing service members and their families with career-aligned, skills-focused training that can help them chart new paths to opportunity in today's dynamic world of work."

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Schools Top Awards were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, 665 schools earned awards level designations in Gold, Silver, and Bronze, and 282 of over 1800 participants were selected for "Gold" award status for their leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs.

The 2022-­2023 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine's May issue and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment. We measure the institution's ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

"Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community." - Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®.

For more information about Penn Foster's student veteran programs, visit www.pennfoster.edu.

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Penn Foster:

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build tomorrow's workforce. We partner with employers, education and workforce organizations, and local community groups to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu/.

About Viqtory:

Founded in 2001,VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com .

