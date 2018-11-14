Penn Health Group Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrates Medical Marijuana Facility in Fayette County, Pennsylvania

"We are committed to providing the highest quality and most effective medical marijuana products to the residents of Pennsylvania who suffer from qualifying medical conditions," said John Smolic, Executive Vice President, Penn Health Group. "Ultimately, our goal is to help improve patients' health and overall quality of life."

Penn Health Group is building a state-of-the-art GMP, pharmaceutical grade facility in the Lemont Furnace community of Fayette County, PA. Expected to be completed in early 2019, the facility will house 37,000 square feet of medical marijuana growing and processing.

"We will use rain water to grow the plants, and the facility will be equipped with its own co-gen facility that will allow us to utilize the natural gas resources available to us here in Western Pennsylvania."

Penn Health Group has invested in the highest quality processes and operations to ensure the medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania receive only the highest quality pharmaceutical grade products. The Penn Health Medical Advisory Board includes top doctors, like Dr. Frank Costa, medical director and chief of surgery of the Urology Institute of Pittsburgh, as well as nationally-renowned Dr. Sue Sisley, a preeminent researcher on the potential medicinal uses of marijuana.

"When I joined the Senate, myself and several colleagues worked hard for years to pass legislation to legalize medical marijuana in Pennsylvania so that patients can experience the medical benefits and residents the community can experience the positive economic impact," said Hon. Patrick Stefano, Pennsylvania State Senator. "I'm excited about the economic opportunities and medical benefits that the Penn Health Group facility brings to the Fayette County community."

Honored guests at the groundbreaking ceremony included Ms. Johnna Pro, Regional Director for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development; Mr. Jim Frank, District Director, Office of Congressman Bill Shuster; Hon. Patrick Stefano, Pennsylvania State Senator; Mr. Vincent Vicites, Chairman, Fayette County Board of Commissioners; Angela Zimmerlink, Secretary, Fayette County Board of Commissioners; and Dave Lohr, Vice-Chair, Fayette County Board of Commissioners; Hon. Ryan Warner, Pennsylvania House Representative; and Hon. Robert Doria, District Commander, American Legion.

Penn Health Group also hosted its first job fair with its security contractor and general construction company, providing individuals from Fayette County and the surrounding communities the chance to learn more about employment opportunities in the Medical Marijuana Industry. Open positions are available in the areas of cultivation, lab and processing, packaging, and sales. Penn Health Group will offer a living wage for all entry level positions, robust benefits packages and employee training programs.

About Penn Health Group

The Company's mission is to apply the highest standards in the industry to the cultivation and processing of medical marijuana while exceeding regulatory compliance mandated by Pennsylvania law. Penn Health Group is committed to helping Pennsylvania patients with our clinical approach to compassionate care and GMP pharmaceutical grade products. www.pennhealthgrouppa.com

