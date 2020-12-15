Penn Mutual Honored by Travis Manion Foundation

"Their dedication to supporting our veterans and families of the fallen goes far beyond the typical partnership." Tweet this

"Travis Manion Foundation is honored to present Penn Mutual with our Community Leadership Award," said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. "Their dedication to supporting our veterans and families of the fallen goes far beyond the typical partnership, as their staff and leadership teams have participated in countless TMF engagement opportunities, exemplifying their belief in a culture of character. We share a common belief in supporting the greater community and being a force for good, and these values are not just the basis of great organizations, they are the foundation for a great society."

The Community Leadership Award is given each year to an organization that has demonstrated tremendous support for our military community. Previous recipients include Johnson & Johnson, Comcast NBCUniversal, Wounded Warrior Project and The Boeing Company.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Penn Mutual is committed to helping people live life with confidence. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that life insurance is central to a sound financial plan. Through our network of trusted financial professionals, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their dreams. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA / SIPC . Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com .

About Travis Manion Foundation

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..."

