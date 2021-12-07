Penn Mutual Strengthens Human Resources Leadership Team

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces that Maggie Reim has joined the company as vice president, total rewards, reporting to Liz Heitner, chief human resources officer.

"Reim will guide the strategy and implementation of a comprehensive compensation and benefits program that enriches the Penn Mutual employee experience and strengthens the company's focus on attracting and retaining top talent in today's increasingly competitive, hybrid working environment," said Heitner.

Reim joins Penn Mutual with more than 18 years of human resources experience including 15 years of total rewards experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, she served as director of total rewards for Edward Jones where she was responsible for compensation, benefits and retirement plans for the company's 50,000 employees in the United States and Canada. Previously, Maggie served in leadership roles at Scottrade and managed the human resources integration of TD Ameritrade's acquisition of Scottrade.

She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a master of business administration. She holds multiple human resources industry designations including a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), a Certified Benefits Professional (CBP) and a Professional in Human Resources (PHR).

