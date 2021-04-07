Penn Power Invests Nearly $9.5 Million in Tree-Trimming Work to Help Minimize Impact of Severe Weather

NEW CASTLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across its western Pennsylvania service area to help enhance service reliability for customers. This year's nearly $9.5 million tree-trimming program will help keep power flowing to customers around the clock by preventing tree-related outages, such as those that can occur during the spring and summer storm season.

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed trees along nearly 300 miles of electric lines across the Penn Power service area. The company's program remains on track to complete an additional 900 miles of tree-trimming work by the end of the year.

The program includes inspecting trees near the lines to ensure they're pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed.

"Tree branches interfering with power lines is a leading cause of power outages, which is why this proactive work is necessary across our lush service area," said Ed Shuttleworth, regional president of Penn Power and Ohio Edison. "Our tree crews have made great progress over the years maintaining our vegetation to minimize the risk of tree-related outages."

Tree trimming will take place in the following counties and communities this year:

Alleghany – Adams Township , Franklin , McCandless Township , Marshall Township and Pine Township

, , , and Beaver – Forward Township and North Sewickley

– and Butler – Adams Township , Bradford Woods , Cranberry , Evans City , Jackson Township , Marshall Township , Pine Township , Richland Township , Valencia and Zelienople

– , , , , , , , , and Crawford – Espyville and Hartstown

– and Lawrence – Beaver Falls , Edinburg , New Beaver , New Brighton , New Castle , New Wilmington , Pulaski , Wampum and West Pittsburg

– , , , , , , , and Mercer – Conneaut Lake , Farrell , Greenville , Grove City , Jamestown , Mercer , Perry Township , Sandy Lake , Sharon , Transfer and West Middlesex

As part of its notification process, Penn Power works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to work taking place.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Nelson Tree Service Inc., Penn Line Service, Townsend Tree Service and Wright Tree Service.

Penn Power serves more than 160,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence, and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on Twitter @Penn_Power, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennPower, and online at www.pennpower.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of utility personnel trimming trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining FirstEnergy's vegetation management techniques can also be found on YouTube.

