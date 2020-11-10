Penn Stainless Products Installs State-Of-The-Art Flow Mach 700 Waterjet

"Penn Stainless has taken its production to another level with the addition of the four-headed Mach 700," said Jody Bleiman, Flow's Northeast Business Manager. "With speeds of over 1400 ipm on a custom-engineered cutting table for optimal material handling and support, Penn can offer throughput and performance that others simply cannot."

Dan Seward, Penn Stainless' Executive Vice President, added, "Waterjet processing is a large – and growing – segment of our business, which more and more of our valued customers depend upon. Given the economic uncertainty everyone has felt the last six months, installation of the Mach 700 really exemplifies our ongoing commitment to both the market and our customers. With the Mach 700 we've significantly bolstered our waterjet capacity and ultimately stepped up to meet our customers' expectations and needs."

About Penn Stainless Products:

Founded in 1979, Penn Stainless is a full-line distributor and processor of stainless steel sheet, plate, bar, structural, pipe and tubular products. A top Metal Service Center in North America, Penn services domestic and international customers with stainless, high-temperature, corrosion resistant, Duplex and PH alloys. Stocking more than 30 grades of stainless across 30 product lines, Penn also offers extensive processing services, including: plate and sheet coil leveling; shearing; plasma, machine, laser, waterjet, and plate saw cutting; bar grinding; and bar sawing.

About Flow International:

Flow International Corporation, a Shape Technologies Group company, is a leading ultrahigh-pressure waterjet system solutions provider. As the world leader in waterjet technology, the company is committed to delivering high-performance, innovative systems and world-class customer experience for a broad array of applications that serve a diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.FlowWaterjet.com.

