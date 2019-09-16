Penn State Health Enters into Master Purchase Agreement with ViewRay for MRIdian® Systems

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today that Penn State Health has entered into a master agreement for the purchase of up to four MRIdian systems, placing an order for its first system today. Penn State Health, which includes the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center, has selected MRIdian to offer personalized, precise radiation therapy in its community centers, delivering world-class care to the patients it serves.

MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue and tumors while radiation is delivered. These capabilities allow MRIdian to deliver accurate doses of radiation to the tumor while protecting nearby healthy tissues and vulnerable structures, enabling personalized, non-invasive cancer treatment. The use of MRIdian is associated with improved patient outcomes, shorter treatment durations, and reduced treatment-related side effects.

Penn State Health is a nationally ranked premier health care provider on the east coast and a world-leading medical research institution. Penn State Health approaches cancer treatment with a comprehensive, integrated program focused on education and prevention, early detection and diagnosis, and effective treatment and survivorship programs.

"We are here to ensure each cancer patient receives the right diagnosis and the right therapy at the right time," said Dr. Rodney Ellis, Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Penn State Health. "The MRIdian allows us to see – for the first time – what's happening inside the body during treatment. Our clinicians will offer personalized radiotherapy with real-time treatment adaptations, staying true to our mission: to offer the best possible care for our patients, in a community setting."

"The introduction of MRIdian technology at Penn State Health is a testament to the compelling clinical and economic benefits that MRIdian enables," said Scott Drake, the President and CEO of ViewRay. "We are proud to partner with Penn State Health to improve cancer care and access for patients."

About Penn State Health

Penn State Health is a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across 29 counties in central Pennsylvania. It employs more than 14,000 people systemwide. The system includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children's Hospital, and Penn State Cancer Institute based in Hershey, Pa.; Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.; and more than 2,000 physicians and direct care providers at more than 100 medical office locations. Additionally, the system jointly operates various health care providers, including Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center, Hershey Endoscopy Center, Horizon Home Healthcare and Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute. In December 2017, Penn State Health partnered with Highmark Health to facilitate creation of a value-based, community care network in the region. Penn State Health shares an integrated strategic plan and operations with Penn State College of Medicine, the University's medical school.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams.

