Penn State Health Purchases Second ViewRay MRIdian® Linac

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that Penn State Health has purchased a second MRIdian Linac joining other pioneering institutions from around the globe investing in multiple MRIdian systems. Penn State Health's first MRIdian Linac will be installed at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Penn State Health is a nationally ranked premier health care provider on the east coast and a world-leading medical research institution. Penn State Health approaches cancer treatment with a comprehensive, integrated program focused on education and prevention, early detection and diagnosis, and effective treatment and survivorship programs.

"We're excited to add a second MRIdian system to allow greater access to this personalized, precise radiation therapy for more patients in our health system," said Rodney J. Ellis, M.D., Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Penn State Health. "MRIdian will be part of our standard of care for high quality radiation therapy across our healthcare networks and cancer centers. We now have the opportunity to expand our research collaboration with ViewRay and the community of MRIdian users as a leading site on the ViewRay Genitourinary Consortium. We are positioned to execute cutting-edge technical research projects on enhanced imaging techniques and novel clinical work to demonstrate MRIdian's capabilities in addressing the needs of cancer patients."

ViewRay is committed to advancing the practice of MR-guided radiation therapy. In service of this goal, the company has established research consortiums where thought leaders can collaborate on treatment strategies and research projects aimed at generating evidence and protocols to assist MRIdian centers in bringing the best possible care to patients.

Unlike conventional radiation therapy systems, MRIdian combines an MRI with a radiation therapy system. Together with other technical innovations, this offers advantages for the delivery of radiotherapy, including the ability to see the target and surrounding tissue during treatment, adapt therapy in real-time to respond to changes in patient anatomy continuous tracking of the target during treatment, and automatic pausing of the radiation if the target moves from the expected location. As a result, the system delivers radiation to the target while protecting the surrounding healthy tissue from damage.

"With MRIdian we can visualize organs and structures inside the body in real-time, helping us improve the accuracy of radiation therapy we're delivering, particularly in areas of the body that are subject to motion or organ deformation such as the lung or liver," said Bryan Traughber, M.D., Vice Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Penn State Health. "This precision allows us to treat patients who may not have been a candidate for radiation therapy previously, or to deliver treatments in fewer sessions. It opens new doors for our cancer program and for the patients we serve."

Currently, 41 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. More than 11,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

Penn State Health is a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across 29 counties in central Pennsylvania. It employs more than 16,800 people systemwide. The system includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children's Hospital and Penn State Cancer Institute based in Hershey, Pa.; Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.; Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.; and more than 2,300 physicians and direct care providers at more than 125 medical office locations. Additionally, the system jointly operates various health care providers, including Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center, Hershey Endoscopy Center, Horizon Home Healthcare and Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute. In December 2017, Penn State Health partnered with Highmark Health to facilitate creation of a value-based, community care network in the region. Penn State Health shares an integrated strategic plan and operations with Penn State College of Medicine, the University's medical school.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

