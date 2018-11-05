PENN VIRGINIA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Penn Virginia Corporation - PVAC

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn") (NasdaqGS: PVAC) to Denbury Resources Inc. ("Denbury") (NYSE: DNR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Penn will receive only 12.4 shares of Denbury common stock and $25.86 in cash, or elect to receive all cash, all stock, or a combination thereof subject to proration, for each share of Penn that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pvac/ to learn more.

