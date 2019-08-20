PennEngineering Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification for Global Headquarters

DANBORO, Penn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PennEngineering, a global leader in the fastening industry, has been awarded ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) certification for their global headquarters in Danboro, Pennsylvania.

This is the fifth PennEngineering facility to achieve this accreditation, which reflects the company's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and the advancement of sustainability practices.

The ISO 14001:2015 certification recognizes that PennEngineering has successfully implemented an environmental management system (EMS) that adheres to key elements within ISO 14001 and meets required standards for conserving natural resources, minimizing waste, and reducing the company's environmental footprint both locally and globally.

This certification applies to the design and manufacture of their self-clinching fasteners, threaded inserts, and other threaded and unthreaded fasteners that fall under the PEM®, microPEM®, PROFIL® and Atlas® brands that are manufactured in Danboro, Pennsylvania. The company's wide range of fastening solutions are used worldwide by top automotive brands and leading brands in the consumer electronics, industrial, and electric vehicle markets.

"Being good stewards of global sustainability is a rising priority not only for our organization but for our customers around the world. Our latest ISO certification ensures our partners that we're committed to taking the lead in improving our environmental impact today and as we look to the future," shared Matthew Miller, PennEngineering's Director of Environmental, Health & Safety for North America.

Obtaining ISO 14001 certification was the result of a far-reaching two-year commitment on the part of multiple PennEngineering Danboro divisions including facilities, operations, and supply chain. Through comprehensive internal reviews of their sustainability practices, the company achieved all compliance obligations at the federal, state, and local level. Annual audits by the international registrar, NSF-IR, will measure PennEngineering's ongoing efforts for improved environmental performance.

To view PennEngineering's latest ISO 14001:2015 certification, click here. For a complete list of all Quality Approvals and Certifications, click here.

