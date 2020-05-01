Pennoni's Clearwater Office has Moved!

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennoni, a multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm, is pleased to announce the expansion and relocation of our Clearwater, FL office, which took place on May 1, 2020. The office moved to a new space at 5755 Rio Vista Drive and is one of seven Pennoni locations throughout the state of Florida.

Mike McCarthy, PE, Vice President and former owner of McCarthy and Associates, looks forward to continued growth and success in serving our clients from the new location. He says, "I am excited about moving to our new offices and remaining in Clearwater where we have had a presence for more than 35 years.

Pennoni acquired McCarthy and Associates, Inc., a leader in structural engineering and hurricane analysis and design in 2016. Since that time, Pennoni has added additional services to the Clearwater office and strengthened its presence and capabilities in the state of Florida.

Nelson Shaffer, Florida Regional Vice President shared his excitement as well, saying, "Our Clearwater location has always been a successful collaboration of technical and managerial excellence. The new location provides opportunities for its continued evolution and expansion in the Florida marketplace."

As a multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm founded more than five decades ago, Pennoni approaches engineering challenges from a wider spectrum of angles than most, from land development to energy management. Our goal is to help communities and private sector clients alike navigate the ever-changing technological advancements available and learn how best to integrate "smart" solutions into the current landscape and make them a part of resilient and sustainable planning. Our combination of talent and experience generates unprecedented solutions for diverse and iconic projects around the globe. To learn more, visit www.pennoni.com

