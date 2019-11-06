Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Celebrates Electoral Victory with Statewide and Local Wins

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All elections matter. While so many pundits and papers focus on the 2020 election cycle, thousands of local and statewide officials were elected to office across Pennsylvania Tuesday. Labor-endorsed candidates, including hundreds of union members won offices up and down the ballot, like Frank Snyder, the newly elected Auditor of Carroll Township in York County. Once results become official, we intend to publish a full list of union members who were elected to public office.

The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO representing more than 700,000 union members, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder made the following comments:

"We congratulate Judge Dan McCaffrey on his successful election to the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Additionally, we commend Amanda Green-Hawkins, on her hard-fought campaign. Amanda ran a clean and professional campaign but was faced with last minute attacks by the deep-pocketed, ultra-conservative group Commonwealth Partners. We ask, was Commonwealth Partners more frightened by a union member serving as a judge, or a person of color on the Superior Court?

"Pennsylvanians have the right to make their voices heard through the ability to elect the trial and appellate court judges, and today these hardworking men and women have chosen a union-endorsed candidate who will represent their values on the bench. Judge McCaffrey is just that person," remarked President Rick Bloomingdale.

"We are proud of the thousand-plus union members that ran for state and local offices in communities across our Commonwealth. There is no better way to ensure that working people are represented than through the election of card-carrying union members. It's not enough to elect supporters of workers' rights, we must elect champions of workers' rights. Today, we did just that," replied Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO