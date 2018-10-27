Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Celebrates U.S. Supreme Court Rejection of Turzai v. Brandt

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, have issued the following statements on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to decline the review of Pennsylvania's electoral map in Turzai v. Brandt:

"In 2015, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO and the union movement worked hard to elect justices to our state's Supreme Court who would stand up to unfair partisan gerrymandering and voter disenfranchisement. Frequently termed "off-year" elections are too often forgotten and overlooked, even though they often concern some of the most significant and impactful public positions. Striking down the egregiously biased district map that had allowed extreme partisans to dictate electoral outcomes," said President Rick Bloomingdale.

Elections have consequences, and this time we won a victory for all workers across Pennsylvania. For too long, Pennsylvanians have been dealt the short straw with a congressional map that defied true democratic principles. The newly redrawn district map from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has restored a level of civic dignity to our Commonwealth. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to decline review of the outcome from League of Women Voters v. Pennsylvania is a testament in the face of historic political division to the injustice of gerrymandering," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

