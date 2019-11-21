Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Comments on Amazon's Construction in Findlay, PA

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania AFL-CIO officer released the following statements today regarding Amazon's use of out-of-state, non-union contractors for the construction of its new facility in Findlay, PA:

President Rick Bloomingdale stated, "Pennsylvania has a long-standing tradition of hard work and loyalty." Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder agreed, "Our union workforce is the safest and most efficient in the industry."

Bloomingdale continued, "Our workers are open to all employers who are looking to put Pennsylvanians first. We urge Amazon to consider this and do the right thing."

Snyder concluded by saying, "We appreciate the hard work that elected officials, like Governor Tom Wolf and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have done to prevent employers from exploiting Pennsylvania workers."

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO