Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Congratulates Pam Iovino on Her Victory in the 37th State Senate District

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, on behalf of the 700,000 union members across our Commonwealth, and the 31,822 union members and their families in the 37th State Senate District have issued the following joint statement:

"Today, Pennsylvania's Union members proved that our solidarity, and our issues of social and economic justice, win. The election of Pam Iovino to the 37th State Senate district is proof that workers' rights will win the day. We congratulate the more than 31,000 hard-working women and men, who sent emails, who talked to members on the doors and the phones, and who introduced to their co-workers.

It is significant that this victory coincides with Equal Pay Day. We are proud to have elected a union sister and passionate supporter of workers' rights to represent the working people of the 37th State Senate District. The Pennsylvania Union movement is excited to send the 13th woman to the Harrisburg's State Senate to fight for working women and men."

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO