Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Disappointed With the Closure of Three Mile Island

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exelon Generation announced the Closure of Three Mile Island on September 30, 2019. On behalf of the more than 700,000 union members in Pennsylvania, the officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder have issued the following joint statement:

"We are deeply disappointed by Exelon Generation's decision to close Three Mile Island and eliminate hundreds of jobs in central Pennsylvania. We hope that state legislators take this decision to heart. We hope lawmakers will find a renewed sense of urgency and try one more time to maintain our diverse energy portfolio.

Three Mile Island was built with union labor, is operated by union labor, and is maintained by union labor. Thousands of jobs have been created in central Pennsylvania because of the nuclear industry. Today's decision will not hinder our commitment to good-paying, family-sustaining energy jobs. We must strengthen, not weaken, Pennsylvania's energy infrastructure and the best way forward must include nuclear energy and its workers."

