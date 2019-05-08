Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Mourns Loss of Union Brother and ATU President Larry Hanley

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Labor Movement mourns the passing of our union brother and International President of the Amalgamated Transit Union Lawrence J. Hanley. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, on behalf of our Vice Presidents and more than 700,000 union members in our Commonwealth, have issued the following statement:

"Brother Larry Hanley was an incredible example of labor leadership over the past four decades. Beginning as a New York City bus driver, Brother Hanley passionately fought for community access to transportation and workers' rights. He demonstrated that when we fight for our workers, we fight for their community too. He fought back privatization attempts to undermine mass transit, and mobilized union members across the country to lead the way in the fight for workplace safety. His family and his union brothers and sisters are in our thoughts and prayers."

