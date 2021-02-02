Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Officers Issue Statement on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Emeritus John Sweeney

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, the American Labor Movement mourns the passing of AFL-CIO President Emeritus John Sweeney (SEIU). The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, on behalf of more than 700,000 union members across the Commonwealth, made the following statements:

"The labor movement lost a giant today with the passing of Brother John Sweeney, AFL-CIO President Emeritus. John was a trade unionist and committed to the Solidarity of all workers. He practiced what he preached. His humility, his faith, and his actions set a standard for leadership in the Labor Movement that will not be forgotten," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.

"John Sweeney hired me because he believed in my ability to organize. In reality, he was the ultimate organizer, the kind of person who inspired a generation of organizers, including me. Regardless of his incredible stature, he was the least maintenance Union leader I've ever worked with. Brother Sweeney opened the federation and his family up to me, and I'll never forget it. My prayers are for his family, who I share my heartfelt sympathy. Cheers to the memory of John Sweeney!" remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO