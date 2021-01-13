Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Opposes Judicial Gerrymandering, House Bill 38

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 38, a desperate attempt to gerrymander our Commonwealth's courts. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, issued the following joint statement:

"Judicial gerrymandering further fractures our democracy. Statewide judges make decisions that impact all Pennsylvanians, and all Pennsylvanians should have an equal say in who holds these positions of power. In a democracy, voters choose our leaders, not the other way around. We vehemently oppose the distortion and gerrymandering of Pennsylvania's court system, proposed in House Bill 38."

