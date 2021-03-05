Pennsylvania Afterschool Network Announces New Associate Director

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) today announced Steven Williams as its new associate director. In this position, Williams will work to promote high-quality afterschool and summer youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building.

Williams has more than 8 years' experience in various committee and legislative support positions with the commonwealth. Prior to joining PSAYDN, he was Pennsylvania House of Representatives executive director for the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and a research analyst for the House Democratic Policy Committee. He brings diverse skills and background to the network, with significant experience in legislation analysis, policy research, constituent relations, and an understanding of challenges facing the commonwealth's afterschool infrastructure. He also has experience supporting the YMCA Youth in Government program and a strong commitment to enriching the lives of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families.

Williams replaces Laura Saccente, who now leads strategic initiatives for Center for Schools and Communities, the network's managing organization.

"From a 2020 national Afterschool Alliance America After 3PM report, the number of children left without afterschool options in Pennsylvania is high. For every Pennsylvania child in an afterschool or summer learning program, four more are waiting to access these programs — which signals a large, unmet need," Saccente said.

During his time at the House of Representatives, Williams worked with the state's Afterschool Caucus and was integral in crafting House Resolution 180 that created the Return On Investment Study for Afterschool Programs, being facilitated by the Joint State Government Commission.

"Steven's extensive experience in policy and involvement in the state's afterschool caucus make him the perfect fit for continuing the call to expand program availability for under-served children and youth. His expertise and leadership will be imperative as PSAYDN evolves and grows to reach all corners of the state to provide support," Saccente added.

Williams holds a master's degree in public policy and administration from Northwestern University and is currently participating in the White-Riley-Peterson Policy Fellowship, a ten-month, national program on policy-making for afterschool and expanded learning.

About PSAYDN

Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) promotes sustainable, high-quality out-of-school time youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building to enhance the welfare of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families. PSAYDN believes all children and youth deserve access to programs that encourage positive development and support the successful transition to adulthood. PSAYDN is managed by the Center for Schools and Communities. More information is available at www.PSAYDN.org .

Media contact: Aylissa Kiely at [email protected] or 717-903-0219

SOURCE Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN)