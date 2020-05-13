Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® Applauds Senate for Passing House Bill 2412

LEMOYNE, Pa., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® commends the state Senate for passing House Bill 2412 today. The bill, introduced by Rep. Todd Polinchock (Bucks), would allow some level of in-person real estate services in all counties in Pennsylvania.

"By passing House Bill 2412, the Pennsylvania Senate has recognized that shelter is essential and real estate is life-sustaining," said PAR President Bill Festa. "Throughout the commonwealth, the incredibly restrictive shutdown of real estate services has created difficulties and financial hardships for so many consumers. This legislation would allow real estate transactions to occur in every county of the state."

The bill is on the state House of Representatives' agenda tomorrow for a concurrence vote. If the legislation passes the House, it would move to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for his signature.

PAR has been urging Gov. Wolf to follow the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Advisory Memorandum to designate real estate as a life-sustaining business. The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is not requesting a return to "business as usual." Real estate professionals would be following guidelines developed using recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the safety and protection of consumers as well as real estate professionals.

"Pennsylvania is the only state to shut down all real estate activities, despite the ongoing need for housing," Festa added. "It's tragic that a majority of Pennsylvanians continue to be unnecessarily restricted from purchasing or selling a home."

