Pennsylvania Casino Revenue Up 2.8% During August

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While gross revenue from gambling at table games in Pennsylvania casinos during August 2018 was slightly down, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported today that total gaming revenue, the combination of slot machine and table games revenue, was up 2.8% compared to August of last year.

The chart below shows a rise of more than $7.5 million in total gaming revenue this August:

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $52,172,737 $48,080,224 8.51% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $44,437,750 $45,081,674 -1.43% Rivers Casino $29,976,472 $27,714,260 8.16% SugarHouse Casino $24,652,705 $23,069,926 6.86% Harrah's Philadelphia $21,225,725 $20,866,442 1.72% The Meadows Casino $20,284,299 $21,331,372 -4.91% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $20,043,684 $18,859,275 6.28% Mohegan Sun Pocono $19,541,451 $20,687,196 -5.54% Mount Airy Casino Resort $17,752,347 $17,338,475 2.39% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $11,460,245 $11,538,645 -0.68% Valley Forge Casino Resort $10,683,577 $9,991,352 6.93% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,779,807 $2,901,452 -4.19% Statewide Total $275,010,801 $267,460,292 2.82%

August table games revenue stood at $73,281,370 this year, a decrease of 1.3% over August of last year when revenue was $74,269,815. A casino-by-casino comparison of table games revenue follows with a more detailed report of this revenue available on the Board's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $18,685,167 $19,951,914 -6.35% Parx Casino $17,384,409 $16,038,261 8.39% SugarHouse Casino $10,084,316 $9,052,540 11.40% Rivers Casino $6,398,160 $5,531,455 15.67% Harrah's Philadelphia $5,009,079 $4,876,524 2.72% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,714,241 $4,134,837 -10.17% Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,110,775 $3,680,031 -15.47% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,058,516 $3,299,329 -7.30% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $2,929,704 $2,510,165 16.71% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,168,542 $1,313,075 -11.01% The Meadows Casino $1,437,556 $3,480,125 -58.69% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $300,906 $401,558 -25.07% Statewide Total $73,281,370 $74,269,815 -1.33%

Total tax revenue from table games play during August was $11,774,566* with an average of 1,275 tables in operation statewide on a daily basis.

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

