Pennsylvania Casinos Generate Record-Setting $309 Million in Gaming Revenue in March

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported today that revenue from the combined play of slot machines and table games reached an all-time monthly high during March 2019 of $309,125,131.

The amount was also a 2.86% increase over March 2018, the only other month since casinos opened in late 2006 where overall revenue was above $300 million ($300,516,011).

March's numbers were driven by the highest single month for table games revenue of $82,527,450 coupled with the third highest monthly slot machine revenue of $226,597,681. The previous high month for table games revenue occurred in April 2017 when $79,596,706 was generated.

Additionally, this March's numbers for table games was a 4.25% increase compared to March of last year when revenue was $79,165,791.

The report also provides tax revenue from table games play during March which totaled $13,289,564* with an average of 1,279 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue at each of the casinos for March 2019 and March 2018 along with a similar comparison for total casino gaming revenue are in the following tables:

Casino March 2019

Table Games

Revenue March 2018

Table Games

Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $23,240,844 $18,929,892 22.77% Parx Casino $17,509,050 $17,161,316 2.03% SugarHouse Casino $9,189,371 $10,790,438 -14.84% Rivers Casino $7,507,345 $6,950,173 8.02% Harrah's Philadelphia $5,805,552 $5,724,555 1.41% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,803,602 $3,322,307 14.49% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,731,319 $3,692,233 1.06% The Meadows Casino $3,543,590 $3,640,443 -2.66% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,489,384 $3,544,825 -1.56% Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,965,041 $3,604,802 -17.75% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,447,949 $1,305,057 10.95% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $294,403 $499,751 -41.09% Statewide Total $82,527,450 $79,165,791 4.25%

Casino March 2019 Total Gaming

Revenue March 2018 Total Gaming

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $56,799,077 $54,635,233 3.96% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $50,935,397 $46,770,619 8.90% Rivers Casino $35,757,627 $33,546,172 6.59% SugarHouse Casino $27,524,093 $28,705,735 -4.12% Harrah's Philadelphia $25,056,283 $24,767,142 1.17% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $24,038,736 $23,696,663 1.44% The Meadows Casino $22,897,366 $23,442,457 -2.33% Mohegan Sun Pocono $21,514,508 $22,749,633 -5.43% Mount Airy Casino Resort $16,347,609 $15,497,865 5.48% Valley Forge Casino Resort $13,154,276 $11,575,606 13.64% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $12,345,643 $11,892,259 3.81% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,754,516 $3,236,628 -14.90% Statewide Total $309,125,131 $300,516,011 2.86%



*Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

The complete monthly revenue report is available on the Board's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov .

