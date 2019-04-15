Pennsylvania Casinos Generate Record-Setting $309 Million in Gaming Revenue in March

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported today that revenue from the combined play of slot machines and table games reached an all-time monthly high during March 2019 of $309,125,131.

The amount was also a 2.86% increase over March 2018, the only other month since casinos opened in late 2006 where overall revenue was above $300 million ($300,516,011).

March's numbers were driven by the highest single month for table games revenue of $82,527,450 coupled with the third highest monthly slot machine revenue of $226,597,681. The previous high month for table games revenue occurred in April 2017 when $79,596,706 was generated.

Additionally, this March's numbers for table games was a 4.25% increase compared to March of last year when revenue was $79,165,791.

The report also provides tax revenue from table games play during March which totaled $13,289,564* with an average of 1,279 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue at each of the casinos for March 2019 and March 2018 along with a similar comparison for total casino gaming revenue are in the following tables:

Casino

March 2019
Table Games
Revenue

March 2018
Table Games
Revenue

%

Change

Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem

$23,240,844

$18,929,892

22.77%

Parx Casino

$17,509,050

$17,161,316

2.03%

SugarHouse Casino

$9,189,371

$10,790,438

-14.84%

Rivers Casino

$7,507,345

$6,950,173

8.02%

Harrah's Philadelphia

$5,805,552

$5,724,555

1.41%

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$3,803,602

$3,322,307

14.49%

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

$3,731,319

$3,692,233

1.06%

The Meadows Casino

$3,543,590

$3,640,443

-2.66%

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$3,489,384

$3,544,825

-1.56%

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$2,965,041

$3,604,802

-17.75%

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$1,447,949

$1,305,057

10.95%

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

$294,403

$499,751

-41.09%

Statewide Total

$82,527,450

$79,165,791

4.25%

Casino

March 2019

Total Gaming
Revenue

March 2018

Total Gaming
Revenue

%

Change

Parx Casino

$56,799,077

$54,635,233

3.96%

Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem

$50,935,397

$46,770,619

8.90%

Rivers Casino

$35,757,627

$33,546,172

6.59%

SugarHouse Casino

$27,524,093

$28,705,735

-4.12%

Harrah's Philadelphia

$25,056,283

$24,767,142

1.17%

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

$24,038,736

$23,696,663

1.44%

The Meadows Casino

$22,897,366

$23,442,457

-2.33%

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$21,514,508

$22,749,633

-5.43%

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$16,347,609

$15,497,865

5.48%

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$13,154,276

$11,575,606

13.64%

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$12,345,643

$11,892,259

3.81%

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

$2,754,516

$3,236,628

-14.90%

Statewide Total

$309,125,131

$300,516,011

2.86%

*Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

The complete monthly revenue report is available on the Board's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos.  These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

