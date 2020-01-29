Pennsylvania Couple Are The First Verified Individuals To Complete The World's Largest Puzzle For Sale From Cra-Z-Art

The Kodak branded puzzle celebrates the heritage of Kodak's beautiful, rich and sharp photographs that are associated with the iconic company. It features wonderful, colorful images of twenty-seven Wonders of the World including the Statue of Liberty, Taj Mahal, The Great Pyramids and others. The pictures were taken by professional photographers and then printed using high-performance printing presses. Each of the twenty-seven images is a puzzle within a puzzle and are packaged separately for easy assembly. They all interlock to create a mammoth puzzle that is 28' 5" long and over 6 feet tall with over 51,000 pieces.

"Cra-Z-Art is very excited to recognize Jim and Helen for accomplishing this impressive feat and to know that they've put together a one of a kind, record-breaking size puzzle of beautiful imagery from around the globe. Though it can be challenging to complete, puzzling is a great, fun activity that can be done individually or with the whole family. If 51,300 sounds too intimidating, we have many other wonderful Kodak piece counts from 100 to 1500," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.

The puzzle is available to purchase at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Hammacher Schlemmer, on their website, Hammacher.com.

