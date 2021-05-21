Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association To Partner With Weis Markets, Feeding Pennsylvania And American Dairy Association North East To Fight Hunger Throughout June Dairy Month And To Celebrate State's Number One Industry!

Milk is a highly requested food item at food banks across the country, with nearly 600,000 children facing food insecurity in Pennsylvania. And the PA Dairymen's milkshake is one of the most sought-after favorites at the PA Farm Show.

PA Dairymen's Association Executive Director Dave Smith says, "We are grateful to have outstanding community leaders such as Weis Markets behind our state's number one industry and once again helping us to provide fresh milk to children and families in need to tackle hunger. In addition, individuals and businesses are still reaching out in record numbers asking where they can get our famous milkshakes for a great cause. We are blessed that businesses and community groups like Weis Markets have really stepped up to help support Pennsylvania's dairy farmers, along with our philanthropic endeavors by requesting Milkshake Pop Ups in communities."

Milkshake sale proceeds benefit Pennsylvania ag-related charities, along with Feeding PA's Fill A Glass With Hope® fresh milk program for families in need.

"Weis Markets is proud to partner with the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association to address hunger in our communities while supporting Pennsylvania dairy farmers," said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President, Advertising and Marketing. "We know that milk is a cornerstone of a nutritious diet for kids and families and is in high demand at area food banks. We're grateful to the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association for their commitment to fighting hunger and supporting the dairy industry."

OUTDOOR PA DAIRYMEN'S MILKSHAKE POP UPS DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE (Public Invited):

Tuesday, June 1 – Weis Markets Enola, 4525 Valley Road (11:30AM – 4PM)

Thursday, June 3 – Weis Markets Lewisburg, 6901 Westbranch Highway (11AM – 3PM)

Friday, June 11 – Weis Markets Fogelsville, 7801 Glenlivet West Drive (11AM – 3PM)

Friday, June 18 – Weis Markets Clarks Summit, 1020 Northern Boulevard (11AM – 3PM)

Thursday, June 24 – Weis Markets York, 1800 Roosevelt Avenue (10AM – 2PM)

Friday, June 25 – Weis Markets Camp Hill, 1195 Lowther Road (11AM – 3PM)

