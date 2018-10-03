Pennsylvania Department of State Initiates New Procedures for Overseas Absentee Voters

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres today announced new procedures for some overseas voters who request ballots by electronic delivery for the November 6 election.

"We understand the importance of balancing increased security due to threats and ensuring access for all voters, and this new process will provide the appropriate balance for overseas voters," Secretary Torres said.

Because the commonwealth has strengthened security measures protecting its election infrastructure, some overseas voters are being advised to contact the Department of State help desk and request that their ballot be emailed to them.

Under the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act and Pennsylvania law, military personnel serving overseas, their family members and other U.S. citizens residing abroad can apply for absentee ballots to be delivered to them by various means.

For those who choose electronic delivery, the new election cybersecurity measures have necessitated that some voters call or email a voter-services help desk before their ballot is emailed to them. The help desk is available by email at STSVCSURE_Helpdesk@pa.gov or by phone at 1-866-472-7873.

About 4,000 voters who had already requested electronic delivery of their ballots were notified Monday of the new procedure.

