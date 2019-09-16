Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports 6.3% Increase in Total Revenue in August
Sep 16, 2019, 15:20 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures released today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows total gaming and fantasy contests revenue generated in the Commonwealth during August was 6.3% above revenue generated in August 2018.
Sources that now generate revenue include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.
The following chart compiles all gaming revenue generated in August 2019 by casinos along with fantasy contests operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last August:
|
Source
|
August 2019
Total Revenue
|
August 2018
Total Revenue
|
% Change
|
Parx Casino
|
$54,971,658
|
$52,172,737
|
5.36%
|
Wind Creek Bethlehem
|
$44,984,260
|
$44,437,750
|
1.23%
|
Rivers Casino
|
$32,243,533
|
$29,976,472
|
7.56%
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$28,342,494
|
$24,652,706
|
14.97%
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$21,467,865
|
$20,043,685
|
7.11%
|
The Meadows Casino
|
$20,897,146
|
$20,284,299
|
3.02%
|
Harrah's Philadelphia
|
$20,683,821
|
$21,225,724
|
-2.55%
|
Mohegan Sun Pocono
|
$20,473,355
|
$19,541,451
|
4.77%
|
Mount Airy Casino Resort
|
$17,557,534
|
$17,752,347
|
-1.10%
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$14,733,932
|
$10,683,578
|
37.91%
|
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|
$12,216,447
|
$11,460,245
|
6.60%
|
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|
$3,417,185
|
$2,779,807
|
22.93%
|
Fantasy Contests#
|
$1,388,631
|
$943,620
|
47.16%
|
Video Gaming Terminals##
|
$56,221
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Statewide Total
|
$293,434,082
|
$275,954,421
|
6.33%
|
#Details reported in separate press release
|
##First full report on Video Gaming Terminals to be released next month
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $122,379,617* during August of 2019.
Slot Machine Revenue
August's gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos was $206,260,869, a 2.25% increase in revenue when compared to the $201,729,431 generated in August 2018. Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in August of this year was $106,170,786*.
The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 24,451 during August 2019 compared to 25,511 at the casinos in August 2018.
Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:
|
Casino
|
August 2019
|
August 2018
|
% Change
|
Parx Casino
|
$36,105,965
|
$34,788,328
|
3.79%
|
Wind Creek Bethlehem
|
$25,193,557
|
$25,752,583
|
-2.17%
|
Rivers Casino
|
$25,164,653
|
$23,578,312
|
6.73%
|
The Meadows Casino
|
$17,657,321
|
$18,846,743
|
-6.31%
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$17,496,123
|
$17,113,981
|
2.23%
|
Mohegan Sun Pocono
|
$17,297,432
|
$16,430,676
|
5.28%
|
Harrah's Philadelphia Casino
|
$15,615,012
|
$16,216,645
|
-3.71%
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$15,298,823
|
$14,568,390
|
5.01%
|
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|
$10,480,843
|
$10,291,703
|
1.84%
|
Mount Airy Casino Resort
|
$13,900,326
|
$14,038,106
|
-0.98%
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$8,967,753
|
$7,625,062
|
17.61%
|
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|
$3,083,059
|
$2,478,901
|
24.37%
|
Statewide Total
|
$206,260,869
|
$201,729,431
|
2.25%
Table Games Revenue
Table games revenue for August 2019 was $76,184,709, an increase of 4% over August of last year when revenue was $73,281,370.
Total tax revenue from table games play during August was $12,261,537* with an average of 1,272 tables in daily operation statewide.
Gross table games revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:
|
Casino
|
August 2019
|
August 2018
|
% Change
|
Wind Creek Bethlehem
|
$19,790,703
|
$18,685,167
|
5.92%
|
Parx Casino
|
$16,160,096
|
$17,384,409
|
-7.04%
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$10,163,186
|
$10,084,316
|
0.78%
|
Rivers Casino
|
$6,866,365
|
$6,398,160
|
7.32%
|
Harrah's Philadelphia
|
$4,817,513
|
$5,009,079
|
-3.82%
|
Mount Airy Casino Resort
|
$3,657,208
|
$3,714,241
|
-1.54%
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$3,548,425
|
$3,058,516
|
16.02%
|
The Meadows Casino
|
$3,239,825
|
$1,437,556
|
125.37%
|
Mohegan Sun Pocono
|
$3,175,923
|
$3,110,775
|
2.09%
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$2,978,119
|
$2,929,704
|
1.65%
|
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|
$1,453,220
|
$1,168,542
|
24.36%
|
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|
$334,126
|
$300,906
|
11.04%
|
Statewide Total
|
$76,184,709
|
$73,281,370
|
3.96%
Online Casino-Type Games Revenue
Online casino gross revenue totaled $3,428,640 during August. A breakdown of revenue by casino slot machine and table games is as follows:
|
Casino
|
Internet
Slots
Revenue
|
Internet
Table Games
Revenue
|
Total Internet
Revenue
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$1,362,585
|
$285,841
|
$1,648,427
|
Parx Casino
|
$543,647
|
$552,114
|
$1,095,761
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$619,493
|
$64,959
|
$684,452
|
Statewide Total
|
$2,525,726
|
$902,914
|
$3,428,640
Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during August was $1,508,358*.
Sports Wagering Revenue
August's Sports Wagering taxable revenue from both retail and online outlets was $6,115,016, with a total handle of $109,038,051. A breakout of the handle between retail and online sportsbooks can be found on the website report.
|
Casino
|
Total
Handle
|
Retail
Revenue
|
Online
|
Total
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$37,822,688
|
$175,330
|
$2,042,424
|
$2,217,754
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$30,390,890
|
$816,768
|
$415,290
|
$1,232,058
|
Parx Casino
|
$10,988,663
|
$722,945
|
$500,982
|
$1,223,926
|
South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook#
|
$1,997,420
|
$337,680
|
$0
|
$337,680
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$2,055,786
|
$309,171
|
$0
|
$309,171
|
Presque Isle Downs Casino
|
$1,197,553
|
$282,384
|
$0
|
$282,384
|
Harrah's Philadelphia
|
$1,879,243
|
$251,296
|
$0
|
$251,296
|
Rivers Casino
|
$21,762,952
|
$631,012
|
($418,497)
|
$212,515
|
Oaks Race and Sportsbook#
|
$942,856
|
$48,230
|
$0
|
$48,230
|
Statewide Total
|
$109,038,051
|
$3,574,817
|
$2,540,199
|
$6,115,016
|
#Operated by Parx Casino
Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during August was $2,201,406*.
|
*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue
About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 10 locations and through five online outlets; video gaming terminals (VGTs) offered thus far at five qualified truck stops; fantasy sports contests through eight providers; and, online games at airports expected to be launched in the coming months.
The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.
Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.
|
CONTACTS:
|
Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey
|
(717) 346-8321
SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
Share this article