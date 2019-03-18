Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports February Sports Wagering Revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site February's Sports Wagering Report.

The report encompasses the full month returns from:

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

SugarHouse Casino

Rivers Casino

Parx Casino

South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook

Harrah's Philadelphia

The monthly report provides a breakdown of the total handle collected, gross revenue, and taxes paid to the Commonwealth. Future reports will include additional facilities as they launch sportsbooks including Valley Forge Casino Resort and Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook which each opened in March.

Casino Handle Revenue Tax Rivers Casino $8,147,559 $627,521 $225,908 SugarHouse Casino $7,091,933 $522,308 $188,031 Parx Casino $6,965,512 $369,996 $133,199 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,742,820 $13,914 $5,009 Harrah's Philadelphia $2,951,267 $137,201 $49,392 South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook $2,601,651 $275,877 $99,316 Statewide Total $31,500,742 $1,946,816 $700,854

Tax revenue generated:

State Tax (34% of adjusted gross revenue): $661,918

Local Share Assessment (2% of adjusted gross revenue): $38,936

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

