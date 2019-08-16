Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports Gaming Revenue for July
Aug 16, 2019, 14:45 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures released and posted today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on its web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, shows total revenue generated in the Commonwealth during July and includes separate reports for revenue generated by slot machine, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, and fantasy contests.
The following chart compiles all gaming revenue generated in July 2019 with a comparison for total revenue during July 2018:
|
Source
|
July 2019
Total Gaming
|
July 2018
Total Gaming
|
% Change
|
Parx Casino#
|
$52,297,084
|
$50,019,386
|
5.07%
|
Wind Creek Bethlehem
|
$45,341,517
|
$46,903,725
|
-3.33%
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$32,686,400
|
$30,061,001
|
8.73%
|
Rivers Casino
|
$27,213,170
|
$24,976,685
|
7.26%
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$20,877,586
|
$20,251,246
|
2.45%
|
Harrah's Philadelphia
|
$20,015,240
|
$20,834,168
|
-3.93%
|
The Meadows Casino
|
$19,852,644
|
$22,090,033
|
-10.13%
|
Mohegan Sun Pocono
|
$19,004,424
|
$19,586,941
|
-2.97%
|
Mount Airy Casino Resort
|
$16,459,355
|
$17,115,022
|
-3.83%
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$12,044,192
|
$10,625,296
|
13.35%
|
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|
$11,251,092
|
$11,958,484
|
-5.92%
|
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|
$3,194,659
|
$3,042,265
|
5.01%
|
Fantasy Contests##
|
$1,244,168
|
$878,185
|
41.87%
|
Statewide Total
|
$281,481,530
|
$278,342,437
|
1.13%
|
#Parx Casino includes sports wagering revenue from the South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook and Oaks Race and Sportsbook
|
##Details reported in separate press release
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming was $116,635,106* during July of 2019.
Slot Machine Revenue
July's gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos was $199,607,005, a 2% decrease in revenue when compared to the $203,643,986 generated in July 2018. Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in July of this year was $102,741,608*.
The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 24,671 during July 2019 compared to 25,641 at the casinos in July 2018.
Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:
|
Casino
|
July 2019 Slots
|
July 2018 Slots
|
% Change
|
Parx Casino
|
$34,732,785
|
$34,711,359
|
0.06%
|
Rivers Casino
|
$25,367,854
|
$24,403,665
|
3.95%
|
Wind Creek Bethlehem
|
$24,443,024
|
$25,766,910
|
-5.14%
|
The Meadows Casino
|
$17,389,772
|
$18,888,431
|
-7.93%
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$17,065,031
|
$17,296,740
|
-1.34%
|
Mohegan Sun Pocono
|
$16,381,594
|
$16,959,855
|
-3.41%
|
Harrah's Philadelphia Casino
|
$15,211,016
|
$16,607,642
|
-8.41%
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$14,541,103
|
$14,936,090
|
-2.64%
|
Mount Airy Casino Resort
|
$13,052,139
|
$13,163,220
|
-0.84%
|
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|
$10,166,463
|
$10,627,521
|
-4.34%
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$8,450,547
|
$7,616,720
|
10.95%
|
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|
$2,805,676
|
$2,665,833
|
5.25%
|
Statewide Total
|
$199,607,005
|
$203,643,986
|
-1.98%
Table Games Revenue
Table games revenue for July 2019 was $76,965,914, an increase of 4.3% over July of last year when revenue was $73,820,267.
Total tax revenue from table games play during July was $12,353,403* with an average of 1,279 tables in daily operation statewide.
Gross table games revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:
|
Casino
|
July 2019 Table
|
July 2018 Table
|
% Change
|
Wind Creek Bethlehem
|
$20,898,493
|
$21,136,815
|
-1.13%
|
Parx Casino
|
$16,386,965
|
$15,308,027
|
7.05%
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$11,178,084
|
$10,040,595
|
11.33%
|
Rivers Casino
|
$7,184,911
|
$5,657,336
|
27.00%
|
Harrah's Philadelphia
|
$4,617,651
|
$4,226,527
|
9.25%
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$3,486,981
|
$2,954,506
|
18.02%
|
Mount Airy Casino Resort
|
$3,407,216
|
$3,951,802
|
-13.78%
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$3,291,769
|
$3,008,576
|
9.41%
|
Mohegan Sun Pocono
|
$2,622,829
|
$2,627,085
|
-0.16%
|
The Meadows Casino
|
$2,462,871
|
$3,201,602
|
-23.07%
|
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|
$1,039,161
|
$1,330,964
|
-21.92%
|
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|
$388,983
|
$376,433
|
3.33%
|
Statewide Total
|
$76,965,914
|
$73,820,267
|
4.26%
Online Casino-Type Games Revenue
Online casino game gross revenue, which was launched by three casinos the week of July 15th, totaled $812,306 during the partial month period. A breakdown of revenue by casino slot machine and table games is as follows:
|
Casino
|
Internet
Slot
Revenue
|
Internet
Table Games
Revenue
|
Total Internet
Revenue
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$261,869
|
$160,927
|
$422,796
|
Parx Casino
|
$139,903
|
$120,221
|
$260,124
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$115,940
|
$13,446
|
$129,386
|
Statewide Total
|
$517,712
|
$294,594
|
$812,306
Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during July was $326,700*.
Sports Wagering Revenue
July's Sports Wagering total handle from both retail and online outlets was $59,331,959 which generated $2,852,137 in revenue. A breakout of the handle between retail and online sportsbooks can be found on the website report. All individual casino figures are for a complete month except for Presque Isle Downs Casino which launched its retail sportsbook on July 26th and Valley Forge Casino Resorts online sportsbook which launched on July 25th:
|
Casino
|
Total
Handle
|
Retail
Revenue
|
Online
|
Total
|
SugarHouse Casino
|
$26,450,976
|
$530,421
|
$540,766
|
$1,071,187
|
Parx Casino
|
$7,199,507
|
$414,730
|
$242,244
|
$656,974
|
Valley Forge Casino Resort
|
$5,048,106
|
$168,146
|
$133,730
|
$301,876
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
$1,772,466
|
$196,188
|
n/a
|
$196,188
|
Harrah's Philadelphia
|
$1,700,923
|
$186,574
|
n/a
|
$186,574
|
South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook#
|
$1,864,245
|
$150,074
|
n/a
|
$150,074
|
Rivers Casino
|
$14,343,453
|
$384,576
|
-$250,941
|
$133,634
|
Oaks Race and Sportsbook#
|
$789,502
|
$110,162
|
n/a
|
$110,162
|
Presque Isle Downs Casino
|
$162,781
|
$45,469
|
n/a
|
$45,469
|
Statewide Total
|
$59,331,959
|
$2,186,339
|
$665,798
|
$2,852,137
|
#Operated by Parx Casino
Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during July was $1,026,769*.
*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue
About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through retail sportsbooks at nine locations and through four online outlets; fantasy sports contests, and; video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops and online games at airports, both expected to be launched in the coming months.
The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.
Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.
|
CONTACTS:
|
Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey
|
(717) 346-8321
SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
Share this article