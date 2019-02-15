Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Reports January Sports Wagering Revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site January's Sports Wagering Report.

The report encompasses the full month returns from:

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin

SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia

in Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh

Partial month returns are from

Parx Casino in Bucks County which began operations on Thursday, January 10, 2019 ;

in which began operations on ; Parx South Philadelphia Turf Club in Philadelphia which began operations on Thursday, January 17, 2019 ; and,

which began operations on ; and, Harrah's Philadelphia in Delaware County which began operations on Thursday, January 24, 2019 .

The monthly report, which will include additional facilities as they launch sportsbooks, provides a breakdown of the total handle collected, gross revenue, and taxes paid to the Commonwealth.

Casino Handle Revenue Tax SugarHouse Casino $10,795,121 $103,523 $37,268 Rivers Casino $9,543,112 $853,316 $307,194 Parx Casino* $5,382,620 $1,170,348 $421,325 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $4,817,151 $284,624 $102,465 Parx South Philadelphia Turf Club* $858,130 $91,835 $33,061 Harrah's Philadelphia* $615,704 $103,569 $37,285 Statewide Total $32,011,839 $2,607,205 $938,597

*includes revenue generated during two-day test periods prior to commencing regular operations.

Here is the breakdown of the tax revenue generated:

State Tax (34% of adjusted gross revenue): $886,453

Local Share Assessment (2% of adjusted gross revenue): $52,144

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at six locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ nearly 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

