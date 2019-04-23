Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Temporary Closing of Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Newport, Perry County

NEWPORT, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today announced that the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at CrestView Plaza, 201 Fickes Lane, Newport, Perry County, will be closed until further notice due to flooding in the store.

Customers in the area can shop at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 53 S. Main St., Duncannon, which will have extended hours – Mondays and Tuesdays from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Store hours and additional locations can be found at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

