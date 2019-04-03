Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month by Honoring Young Artists Educating Peers about the Dangers of Underage Drinking

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off Alcohol Awareness Month with a ceremony at The State Museum, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today recognized 43 students who participated in the 27th annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest.

"Every year, I am always impressed by the creative and artistic ways the students of Pennsylvania depict a positive, no-use message when it comes to alcohol," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "Peer-to-peer messaging is an effective way of communicating these messages, and the colorful artwork created by the students who participated in our poster contest is impressive."

In their winning designs, students focused on healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities, and offered positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free.

The PLCB will use the students' designs to create a full-sized notebook, a planner, a sticker, and a small notepad. These materials will be distributed throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.

Nearly 420 students from 17 counties participated in this year's contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, more than 36,000 entries have been submitted.

This year's winning posters will be displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 1 through April 5.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

2018-19 PLCB ALCOHOL AWARENESS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

Print Winners each receive a $50 award, and their artwork will be printed on a notebook, day planner,

notepad, or sticker. Berks Alexis Wertz 7 Tulpehocken Junior High School Chester Kerry Reynolds* 12 Home School Delaware Andrea Strasser 4 Media Elementary School Lehigh Zenon Z. Hrycenko* 11 Home School

First Place Calendar Winners each receive a $50 award, and their artwork will be reproduced

in the PLCB's annual calendar. Berks Lauren Avery* 2 Schuylkill Valley Elementary School Berks Ella Anne Marous 7 Tulpehocken Junior High School Berks Olivia Peluchette 8 Tulpehocken Junior High School Butler Abigail Schirato* 3 Mars Area Elementary School Butler Marianna Geiser 6 Haine Middle School Carbon Kaitlyn Boerner 11 Weatherly Area High School Carbon Abigail Hernandez 12 Weatherly Area High School Chester Ryan Reynolds* 4 Home School Dauphin Kylee Kandybowski 1 Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School Dauphin Korlyn Young K Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School Jefferson Nicole Jamison 9 Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School Lebanon Alexa Hartranft 5 Union Canal Elementary School York Tyler Rake 10 Kennard-Dale High School

Second Place Grade Winners each receive a $25 award. Berks Maddy Snyder 7 Tulpehocken Junior High School Berks Kyle Groff 8 Tulpehocken Junior High School Berks Trey Crowley 10 Home School Butler Camden Carrabba 2 Mars Area Elementary School Butler Sonya Dietz 6 Haine Middle School Crawford Averi Wolf 4 Conneaut Valley Elementary School Cumberland Marie-Laurence Heil* 5 Home School Dauphin Avery Lutz 1 Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School Dauphin Emma Lentz K Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School Jefferson Madison Barefield 12 Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School Lackawanna Meredith Baker 3 Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School Mercer Olivia Mason 9 West Middlesex Area Junior/Senior High School Washington Emilio Borello 11 Trinity High School

Third Place Grade Winners each receive a Certificate of Recognition. Adams Nathan Davis 5 Fairfield Middle School Allegheny Pavithra Kumar* 2 Franklin Elementary School Berks Katelyn Rears 6 Reiffton School Berks Naomi Vogel 8 Tulpehocken Junior High School Cumberland Carly Valentino 3 Northside Elementary School Cumberland Hermiony Valdes* 7 Allen Middle School Dauphin Kassidy Neiswender 1 Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School Dauphin Katelyn Hockenberry K Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School Delaware Abigail Ashbach 4 Media Elementary School Jefferson Hailey Ruberto 10 Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School Washington Steve Stewart 9 Trinity High School Washington Austin Beels 11 Trinity High School Washington Peter Riddell 12 Trinity High School



* Denotes a previous Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest winner.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Related Links

http://www.lcb.pa.gov

