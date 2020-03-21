Pennsylvania Man Hits Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot For More Than $278,000 At PlaySugarHouse.com While Self-Isolating At Home

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Lititz, PA man hit the Divine Fortune jackpot this weekend while playing online at PlaySugarHouse.com. Andrew, whose last name is being withheld, hit the jackpot with a $1 bet, winning $278,430.23. This is his second time hitting the jackpot in less than a month, and the second time this week that a Divine Fortune jackpot was hit at PlaySugarHouse.com. The first time was in New Jersey on Sunday night for $278,802.58.

The 40-year-old said that his heart was pounding out of his chest when he saw the win.

"During this very difficult and unprecedented period of time while most are staying home, it's nice that we can provide another outlet for entertainment and a chance to win life changing jackpots," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the C.O.O. of Rust Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com. "It proves that even with a small bet, our players can win big."

With all land based casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania closed, PlaySugarHouse.com has seen an increase in casino play these past few days.

"We've seen quite a surge in online casino play," said Stetz. "We expect that uptick to continue while Americans are being asked to stay at home looking for ways to be entertained."

This is the thirteenth Divine Fortune jackpot at PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch last summer.

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

